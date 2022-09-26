Correction: An earlier version contained the incorrect block where the fire took place. The error has been corrected.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the west side of Sioux City Monday afternoon.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, crews received a call of a structure fire at the 1600 block of West 1st Street at 3:41 p.m. Crews could see smoke from Hamilton Boulevard and upon arrival began to put out the fire.

The owners of the house were able to get out of the building with their two dogs, but a pet bird had died. No injuries were reported.

Due to the damage, the house has been red-tagged and the cause is under investigation.