Crews respond to structure fire on Sioux City’s West Side

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Crews were called to a structure fire on Sioux City’s West Side.

The call of a structure fire came in around 1 p.m. at a residence on the 2500 block of Rebecca Street.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill with Sioux City Fire Rescue told KCAU 9 that the fire started on the backside of the structure on the deck. It then went through a wind, up the walls, and into the attic.

The residence will be red-tagged.

Crews are still on scene investigating the cause, but Cougill said they currently believe the fire started due to the disposal of a cigarette in dry potting soil.