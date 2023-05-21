SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Folks from all across the tri-state area and beyond met for one of Siouxland’s only strongman competition.

At Shawn Frankl’s Big Iron gym, around 35 competitors in a number of age ranges and classes pushed and pulled their way to victory in the second annual Stone City Showdown. Some of the events this year included the yoke run and the always popular semi pull.

Those who that participated say its about more than just the weight.

“It’s a fun group of people, everybody wants to help everybody helps everybody, nobody is here out to get anybody or nothing,” competitor Preston Hocking said. “We’re all here having a good time trying to get stronger and everybody hitting P.R’s and stuff like that is a lot of fun. “

If you think you have what it takes, the Big Iron Gym hosts a number of events like this. The next one being their charity lift “Pull for Pups, Run for Rescues” event coming this June.