Strong winds, blowing snow caused whiteout conditions Wednesday, Ruthven man rolls car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHVEN, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxlander received minor injuries after their vehicle rolled onto its roof after high winds mixed with blowing snow caused them to lose control.

Around 7:05 p.m. Wednesday evening, Clay County Sheriff’s office received a call for a vehicle that rolled onto its roof near the 2900 mile of Highway 71.

Hunter Horst, 24, of Ruthven, was driving southbound on Highway 71 when a strong wind gust blew snow across the roadway causing whiteout conditions, impairing the vision of Horst.

Horst ended up striking a snowdrift that caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

His vehicle entered the west ditch, where it then rolled half-way and landed on the roof.

Horst sustained minor injuries during the accident, and the vehicle received around $5,000 in damages.

No citations were given to Horst, and no other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories