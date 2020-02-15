Strong winds, blowing snow caused whiteout conditions Wednesday, Ruthven man rolls car

RUTHVEN, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxlander received minor injuries after their vehicle rolled onto its roof after high winds mixed with blowing snow caused them to lose control.

Around 7:05 p.m. Wednesday evening, Clay County Sheriff’s office received a call for a vehicle that rolled onto its roof near the 2900 mile of Highway 71.

Hunter Horst, 24, of Ruthven, was driving southbound on Highway 71 when a strong wind gust blew snow across the roadway causing whiteout conditions, impairing the vision of Horst.

Horst ended up striking a snowdrift that caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

His vehicle entered the west ditch, where it then rolled half-way and landed on the roof.

Horst sustained minor injuries during the accident, and the vehicle received around $5,000 in damages.

No citations were given to Horst, and no other vehicles were involved.