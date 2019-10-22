Strong wind downs tree causing power outage for more than 100 on city’s north side

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Much of Siouxland remained under a high wind warning Monday night.

And one Sioux City neighborhood is an example of how damaging winds gusting over 50 miles an hour can be.

More than 100 MidAmerican Energy customers were without power after a falling tree brings down power lines and damaged a transformer.

Officials on the scene say it’s likely, high winds brought the tree down.

Traffic on Irene Street on the cities north side was blocked for about an hour while crews move the hunk of timber.

Remember, if you come across downed power lines do not try and move the wires. Call 911 to report the problem and wait for emergency workers to arrive on the scene.