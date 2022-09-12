NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Two teens have been arrested after the Norfolk Police Division (NPD) investigated a string of car thefts.

Five vehicles were reported stolen on Friday in different parts of the town, the NPD stated in a release

Officials said they were able to recover one of the stolen vehicles the following day. After speaking with victims and the public, officers were able to identify two 16-year-old males as the suspects.

Officers reported that they made contact with the suspects and were able to recover some stolen items from one of the suspect’s bedrooms.

Both teens were arrested for theft and were housed at the Madison County Youth Detention Center.

NPD reported all of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.