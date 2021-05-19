Street receives honorary name ‘WITCC Way’ for program’s anniversary

WITCC Way can be found on the 700 block of Brentwood

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City road has an honorary name now as Western Iowa Tech Community College is celebrating the anniversary of one of its programs with a ribbon-cutting.

WITCC hosted an open house Wednesday morning of their Construction program’s current project home and a ribbon-cutting along with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

To recognize the construction program’s contributions to the community, the 700th block of Brentwood will receive an honorary name of “WITCC Way.”

The Construction program began in 1970 in Ida Grove, and its teachers students carpentry, drywalling, interior finishing, and roofing. The program partners with Siouxland Home Builders Association as they help secure financing, land, and materials for a project home for students to participate in building a home.

Many homes have been built for Siouxland families through this program.

