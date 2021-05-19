Street receives honorary name ‘WITCC Way’ for program’s anniversary

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Bill Morris Memorial Fishing Derby

May 22 from 8am-10am

Ponca State Park

The fishing derby runs from 8:00 am – 10:00 pm. Anglers are not required to stay for that whole time period, but are required to have photos of their entries with the designated derby tape measure submitted by email to lynn.mellick@nebraska.gov by 10:00 pm. Derby tape measures and contest rules can be picked up at the Resource and Education Center. The Bill Morris Memorial Fishing Derby is open to all ages. Prizes will be awarded to longest, Bluegill, Largemouth Bass, and Rainbow Trout; in three age categories. Age groups include: 6 and under, 7-12 year olds, and 13 and older. Come join the fun during this FREE fishing derby in honor of Bill Morris who was an Assistant Superintendent at Ponca State Park from 1973-2010.

Kid’s Thursdays

June 3 from 10-11am

Sioux City Public Museum

The Carnival is Coming

Fee is $1 per child per session

2nd Annual Golf Tournament “fore” Siouxland Freedom Park

June 7 starting at noon

Dakota Dunes Country Club

The tournament will welcome teams of 4 people for $500 per team. Catered food will be included. Prizes will also be part of the fun!

The Great No Wake Weekend

June 12 at 9am

If you enjoy kayaking we have an event for you! It is a traveling kayaking event that will rotate between Danish Alps SRA in Hubbard, NE. There will be a kayak relay race, paddle battle (kayak tug-a-war), a beginners kayaking area, fishing, and a kids zone full of activities. You and your team (4 members per team) will need your own kayaks and life-jackets for the relay race. Minimum age for the relay race is 16 with one member required to be over 18. Registration will open May 7th for the relay race. Watch here for details. A fundraiser fee of $40 per person participating in the relay race will be used for future development of Kramper Lake’s kayak accessibility. All other event activities are free. Paddle battle registration can be made the day of. Mark your calendar and watch here for additional details. A Nebraska state park vehicle permit is required; Nebraska licensed vehicles $6 and non-Nebraska licensed vehicles $8.

The Way of the Jedi

Sioux City Public Museum

June 15

Ages 6-8 from 9-11:30am

Ages 9-12 from 12:30-3pm

Fee $10/member and $12/non-member

So you think you know the ways of the force? Explore the world of robots, spaceships and Jedi skills, with experiments and hands-on activities.

Kid’s Thursdays

June 17 from 10-11am

Sioux City Public Museum

“It’s a Treasure Hunt!”

Fee is $1 per child per session

Victorian Day at the Mansion

June 23 for ages 7-10

10a-Noon

Fee is $8/member, $10/non-member

Peirce Mansion at 2901 Jackson Street

Join us for a morning of Victorian crafts and games and a special treat.

Cottonwood Days in Dakota City, NE

Saturday, June 26

Cottonwood Cove Park

Hands on History Saturdays

Sioux City Public Museum

June 26 10am-Noon

“Early Technology”

Learn about Sioux City history with “touch and see” stations containing artifacts as you tour the gallery at your own pace.

Summer STEM Lab

Sioux City Public Museum

June 29

Ages 6-8 from 9-11:30am

Ages 9-12 from 12:30-3pm

Get your geek-on this summer with science experiments, engineering challenges and hands-on fun with STEM activities.

Kid’s Thursdays

July 1 from 10-11am

Sioux City Public Museum

“Monkeys and Dragons”

Fee is $1 per child per session

Hands on History Saturdays

Sioux City Public Museum

July 10 10am-Noon

“Pioneer Life”

Learn about Sioux City history with “touch and see” stations containing artifacts as you tour the gallery at your own pace.

Dig it! Paleontology

July 13

Sioux City Public Museum

Ages 6-8 from 9-11:30am

Ages 9-12 from 12:30-3pm

Discover fossil creatures from the past including dinosaurs, marine animals and mammals. Examine fossils up close and determine characteristics of different species.

Kid’s Thursdays

July 15 from 10-11am

Sioux City Public Museum

“Amazing Dinosaurs”

Fee is $1 per child per session

Hands on History Saturdays

Sioux City Public Museum

July 24 10am-Noon

“Made by Hand”

Learn about Sioux City history with “touch and see” stations containing artifacts as you tour the gallery at your own pace.

Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment

August 21 from 10a-4pm

August 22 from 10am-3pm

1000 Larsen Park Road

Free children’s activities on Saturday from 10a-1pm