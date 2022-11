SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Toby, a 1-year-old, male, black and white Pitbull mix.

We featured him on Good Day Siouxland back in early October, but he’s still waiting. He’s been at the shelter since late August.

They say he’s a super friendly guy who’s just the right age for training. Toby is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.