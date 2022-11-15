SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Norman, a young, male, Labrador/Shepherd mix. He was found on the 200 block of Main Street. The shelter says he’s a very nice guy that somebody has to be missing. He’s not only a sweet dog, but he will bring so much joy into your life. If it isn’t love at first sight, go check him out and meet him in person so you can see how quickly you’ll connect!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.