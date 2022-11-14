SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Montana, a 1–2-year-old, female, brown tabby cat. She was found abandoned at Bacon Creek Park.

The shelter says she’s a super friendly cat that’s looking for a nice warm home to cuddle up in this winter. Her beautiful eyes aren’t even the best part, it’s her personality that’ll make you want to bring her home and make her part of the family forever! Montana is available for adoption over at PetSmart.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.