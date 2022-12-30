SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Luther, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, black Labrador mix. He was found on the 1700 block of Irene Street.

The shelter says he’s a super sweet guy that’s very quiet and gentle. Luther is available for adoption now.

More than 975 pets have been adopted from the rescue this year and their goal is to make it to 1,000 before the year’s end.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.