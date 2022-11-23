SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Koda, a young adult, male, brown-and-tan, Shiba Inu.

He was found grabbing a coffee at Scooters on Gordon Drive. The shelter says he’s a super friendly and outgoing pup.

If you know Koda, please let his owners know that he’s at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue.

Otherwise, he will be available for adoption on the 26th.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.