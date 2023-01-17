SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Kevin, a 6-to-9-month-old, male, Labrador retriever mix puppy. He was found abandoned at the shelter.

The shelter says he’s a handsome guy that’s the perfect age for training.

He’ll need an active family and plenty of room to run and play.

As long as you have a big backyard and lots of toys for Kevin to play with, he will be the best addition to your family.

Kevin is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.