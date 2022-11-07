SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Copper, a 2-to-3-year-old, male, red-and-white Siberian Husky. He was found on the 1700 block of Morningside Avenue. The shelter says he’s a very shy guy who was really thin when they found him, but he’s getting plenty of food and treats at the shelter now. He warms up to people quickly, has a lot of love to give and would be thankful to go to any welcoming home. Copper also has very thick fur, so though he may be loving life right now, keep in mind how warm it gets during the Iowa summers. Copper is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.