SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Chief, a 2-to-3-year-old, male Siberian Husky mix. He was found abandoned, and not much else is known about his origin.

The rescue says he’s a shy, sweet, and gentle guy. Chief is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.