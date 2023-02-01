SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s Still Waiting Wednesday!

This is Ben, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, Cane Corso-Mastiff mix. He was found on the 1400 block of Virginia Street right before Christmas. Ben is a big guy, over 100 pounds. Which means he’s extra full of love.

He knows a lot of his commands. but doesn’t get along very well with kids. If you happen to live solo or simply don’t have kids, consider giving this big boy a warm home to cuddle up in and lots of toys to play around with.

Dogs live long lives, and he still has a lot of years to him, so it’s important to keep in mind whether or not you can take care of him forever. Taking your animal back to the shelter after adopting them is a very confusing and sad experience for them.

He deserves a happy life with a family that will keep him safe and secure.

Ben is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.