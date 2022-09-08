Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Today we’re featuring Whitney, a 1-to-3-year-old, spayed female, solid black cat.

Whitney was found on the 300 block of Helen Street. She has large gold eyes, and the shelter says she’s very friendly. She is housebroken, but will require occasional brushing to help keep her fur clean and not too sheddy. She’s named Whitney because she’s a real singer! She’s available for adoption now over at Petsmart.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.

Whitney has plenty of friends at the shelter who are all looking for forever homes–and we’ll keep introducing you to one every weekday morning on Good Day Siouxland.