SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Burt, a 1-3 year old, male, black Labrador mix. He arrived at the shelter back in July and was featured on Good Day Siouxland back in August, but he’s still waiting.

He’s housebroken and super friendly with people and kids. He also loves to play, or even just hangout on the couch. Only thing is, he’s not the biggest fan of cats or chickens. But he IS a big fan of having a happy and loving home, maybe you can give that to him?

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.