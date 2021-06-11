‘Storytelling Saturdays’ to debut at Railroad Museum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you love theater, the Sioux City Railroad Museum announced the beginning of its series “Storytelling Saturdays”.

The program will feature character actors costumed in railroad attire telling 10-minute monologues while interacting with museum visitors.

And it wouldn’t be possible without the help from donors like the Gilchrist Foundation and the Iowa Arts Council. In total, around $6.5 million went toward the various projects and historical preservation of the museum.

Actor William Lacroix expresses the ties he already has to the railroad museum.

“We’ve come out here many times and done many, we’ve been to many of the different events and things. It’s just really nice to be here and actually be part of the story,” says Lacroix.

Storytelling Saturdays will begin June 19 and run until mid-September. There is no extra cost for the shows.