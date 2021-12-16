IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Ida Grove Water Supply has recommended that residents boil water before use or drinking.

According to the release, due to a power outage caused by the storms on Wednesday, the water supply was unable to be disinfected for some time. As a result, there is potential for bacterial contamination.

The release indicated that water for any purpose should be boiled to kill the bacteria or other organisms in the water.

The Ida Grove Water Supply is working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to flush the system of unchlorinated water. The release stated after the disinfection is completed and bacterial results are available, the boil advisory will be lifted.

For more information, call City Hall at (712) 364-2428.

For information about lessening the risk of bacterial infection, call EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.