STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Hy Noon Kiwanis is hosting its 11th annual Storm the Lake Sprint triathlon.

The Storm the Lake triathlon is a charity event to help build a new city park. At the event, there will be 77 athletes from Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Ohio who are registered to participate at Storm Lake’s Pointe Waterpark and Resort.

For the triathlon, the athletes will swim a 1/2 mile in the protected bay area, bike 12 miles around the lake, run a 5k along the lake, and finish at the flower-lined path near the transition area.

During the route of the triathlon, there will be more than 60 yellow-vested Kiwanis volunteers cheering and providing assistance along the way.

The event will be on Saturday, Aug, 19 at 8 a.m.