Storm Lake’s Wood, Wine, & Blues postponed

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – This year’s Wood, Wine, & Blues has been postponed due to concerns over the pandemic.

The event, originally scheduled for August 14-16, will be postponed until 2021.

Event officials said they will focus their efforts and budget on next year’s event, which they expect to return bigger and better than ever before.

They mentioned that their top priority is the well-being of their attendees, volunteers, woodcarvers, vendors, wineries, and musicians.

Event officials also stated that they have been closely monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19, and with input from Buena Vista County Public Health, the City of Storm Lake, and Storm Lake United board members, the difficult decision was made to postpone the event until next year.

For the past seven years, Storm Lake United has worked tirelessly to improve the event to attract more attendees and provide entertainment for all.

Wood, Wine, & Blues is an anticipated event and continues to grow in popularity, which makes the decision both challenging and personal, according to event officials.

With fewer woodcarvers, vendors, wineries, and no live music, they felt hosting the event this year would be a step backward, and attendance may likely be affected.

Event organizers said they remain committed to the event that draws visitors, showcases the Storm Lake community, and brings revenue to chamber members and local small businesses. They added that they want to continue to explore options that will promote Storm Lake as a destination for vacationers and visitors from the region and across the Midwest.