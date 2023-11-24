STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU)– For more than 60 years “Santa’s Castle” has been a family tradition for many in Storm Lake. However, the popular event took many years to turn into what it’s known for today.

In the early 1960’s a man named Gordon Ling opened “Santa’s House” for the first time.

“Originally there was just a house, a little shed, and santa would sit in that shed and people would come up to the shed and visit with santa. And that moved in a couple different locations around town, and then for a while it was in a building just south of where we’re at now,” said Ron Hott, “Santa’s Castle” board president.

Over the next 20 years, it became “Santa’s Village” until it moved into Storm Lake’s historic Carnegie Library, where it would change its name one last time to “Santa’s Castle”.

What once was just a place for children to meet and talk with Santa, turned into a large collection of holiday animatronics.

“We started out with 6 or 8 pieces of animation, and they got those out of Minnesota, and then from there it just kept growing and growing, and it evolved to what we have today,” said Hott.

Over the years, “Santa’s Castle” has accumulated hundreds of animatronics, from Santa’s little helpers taking care of his reindeer to dogs cooking in the kitchen.

Ron Hott, the president of “Santa’s Castle” board of directors says there’s always something new each year for people to enjoy.

“This year we have what we call Christmas through the decades, and so starting with the 1950s all the way up through the current. We try to bring out games, characters, important events, anything like that of that decade. We try to highlight that as they walk through the castle,” said Hott.

For many in Storm Lake, it’s a yearly tradition to visit, with “Santa’s Castle” seeing 5,000 to 6,000 people visiting each year.

Hott says the event never gets old for the community.. no matter how old you are.

“Because it’s so mystical, it gets everybody in the Christmas spirit. We have Christmas music playing, we have all the animatronics and all the decorations as well as Santa,” said Hott.

“I did visit for the first time as a college student. You know a 19 year olds cynic is always going to want to visit things ironically, but now matter what you hear about the castle the first time you walk in it’s mind blowing to be honest, all irony is let off at the door. cause you get here and it’s a really special thing,” said Ryan Harder, with “Santa’s Castle” board of directors.

“Santa’s Castle” opened its doors for the 2023 season, and is expected to be open seven days a week, a few hours each day until December 31st. For hours CLICK HERE.