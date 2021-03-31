Storm Lake working to meet tourism expectations ahead of summer

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – 2020 brought tourism destinations to a halt and it was felt at King’s Pointe Resort.

King’s Pointe Resort in Storm Lake said it lost a million dollars last year due to the pandemic.

Storm Lake’s mayor said as a tourist town, the community is working together to recover.

“We contracted with a marketing firm here in town to do digital Facebook marketing. We’ve never done that before this is the first time we’ve put money into this. But, we thought it was a super time to do it. To get started early,” Mayor Mike Porsch said.

Porsch said the city has teamed up with the chamber of commerce and others to find creative ways to attract people. He said numbers are already looking bright this summer.

“We’ve had several weekends where we’ve been completely full and we have an indoor water park there and it’s had anywhere from 700-900 folks in there over weekends. So we’ve already seen an uptick this spring,” Porsch added.

King’s Pointe General Manager Michael Chowdhury said the industry is always changing but for now, COVID protocols remain.

“We do still practice the pandemic rules. We do have mask mandates in our resorts and also the social distancing. This is mainly for our guests as well as our employee safety,” Michael Chowdhury said.

Michael Chowdhury said they’re working on promotions to entice guests.

Porsch said he’s hoping for an economic rebound.

“Whenever you have people in your community for tourism whether or not they stay at King’s Pointe or any of the hotels that we have in town, you help your businesses out. You help your restaurants out as far as most people need places to go to eat. To get fuel to do shopping,” Porsch said.

Porsch adds the resort had a net loss of $49,000, which he said considering a million dollar drop in revenue, could have been much worse.