Storm Lake woman charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake woman was arrested on the charge of felony child endangerment Tuesday.
According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers received a report of child abuse at a residence on the 100 block of 2nd Street in Storm Lake Tuesday around 7 p.m.
Police investigated the incident and determined that Mayra Barrios Barrios, 54, of Storm Lake, hit a 10-year-old on the thigh with a belt, causing an injury.
Barrios was taken into custody and charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, a class D felony. She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5000 bond.
A report was filed with the Iowa Department of Human Services.
