Storm Lake woman arrested for stabbing estranged boyfriend

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake woman was arrested Thursday night after she allegedly stabbed her estranged boyfriend.

Around 11:10 p.m., officers were called to the Reserves Apartment Complex at 1500 North Seneca Street in Strom Lake for a stabbing in the parking lot, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old man who told police he was confronted by his estranged girlfriend, Sharron Thomas, 48, of Storm Lake. They argued when the man said Thomas stabbed him in the abdomen. The man also said that Thomas tried to stab him again, but he was able to dodge. She then fled on foot.

The man was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of his knife wound. Police said he was alert and conscious at the scene.

While on the scene, officers saw Thomas walking towards the apartment complex. They took her into custody. After an investigation, they arrested her.

Thomas was charged with the two felonies of willful injury and going armed with intent. She was also charged with assault causing bodily injury, fifth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on an $11,600 cash bond.