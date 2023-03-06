STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting a man after an argument Friday night.

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, officers received a report of an assault Friday around 8:30 p.m. to a residence at the 900 block of West 6th Street. Once there, a man told officers that earlier in the evening, Maria Cervates-Alvarez, 29, of Storm Lake allegedly bit a man on the arm and hit him in the head with a metal pole during an argument at a residence at the 700 block of West 9th Street.

Cervates-Alvarez allegedly caused only minor injuries to the victim that did not require hospital treatment. In addition, she allegedly damaged the victim’s car and personal property.

According to the press release, Cervates-Alvarez was taken into custody without incident. In addition to willful injury, Cervates-Alvarez was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault causing bodily injury, and 5th-degree criminal mischief. She was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail and held on an $8,300 bond.