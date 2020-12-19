Storm Lake woman achieves her own ‘American Dream’

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Sandra Duque says the road to her Masters in Education wasn’t easy, but incredibly worth the sacrifice for her middle school ESL students.

“They are the reason I want to come to school every day,” Duque said.

Duque is receiving her degree from Buena Vista University–a dream decades in the making.

“I want to provide to them the best from me, and I knew that going to school [was] going to be the only chance to do it,” Duque said.

Duque grew up in El Salvador, and moved to Los Angeles when she was 26 years old. That was more than 20 years ago.

“[The] next day we arrived to the United States, my father-in-law was talking to me about, ‘This is where you can go to school, and learn English’,” Duque said.

After taking classes three nights a week for two years straight, Duque says she would make the best decision of her life.

“We knew that in order to offer our kids a better life, and a better education, we had to move from Los Angeles,” Duque said.

Duque and her family moved to Storm Lake. As she continued her English classes, her love of learning opened a new door.

“The director from the program said, ‘Hey Sandra, you have college experience in your country, so why don’t you work at the middle school?’ So she brought me an application,” Duque said.

She eventually went from being an educational assistant, to earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, finally becoming a teacher. But her journey didn’t end there.

Dr. Lucas DeWitt was one of Duque’s mentors as she worked to obtain her Masters in Education.

“Her action research was on how can she use questioning strategies to help students acquire the language in a better fashion. She’d just ask a lot of questions, you’d give her feedback, she’d do more work, come back with more questions,” Dr. DeWitt said.

Now Duque hopes her career milestone will continue to inspire the students she calls her own–most of whom find themselves on a similar journey.

“Every day I want to be a better person, and be a better teacher, and show my kids and my students that anything is possible here in the United States if you work hard. Even if there is people that don’t believe in them, they need to believe in themselves,” Duque said.