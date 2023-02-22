STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Storm Lake United is hosting its second comedy night in the past four months on March 18.

Residents of Storm Lake and the surrounding communities are invited to enjoy a night out including dinner, drinks, and laughs at King’s Pointe Waterpark Resort.

“We want residents of Storm Lake and surrounding communities to see that Storm Lake is a great place to spend an afternoon and night out,” Interim Executive Director Fletcher Kucera told KCAU 9 in an email. “The one’s from November were hilarious and very thoughtful of how diverse our community is.”

Comedians who are coming to the event have been selected by the TeeHee Comedy Club of Des Moines. The headliner of the event will be Iowa native Tyler Walsh. According to a press release, the former rodeo clown has shared the stage with the likes of Noel Miller and Larry the Cable Guy.

Other comedians performing at the event include Jorge Ramirez and former Iowa Starting Line writer Sean Dengler.

Kucera said Storm Lake United is teaming with King’s Pointe because of their great venue and employees as well as their understanding of the possibilities for tourism in Storm Lake.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from the King’s Pointe Front Desk. Seating is limited but once those tickets are taken standing room will be available.