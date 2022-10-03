STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Storm Lake United will host the town’s first Oktoberfest event on October 22.

The event, to be held at Lake Avenue Lounge, is free to the public and will feature live music and activities for kids, food, giveaways, and seasonal beer. The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m., though music won’t start until 7 p.m. and continue through 11 p.m.

“Keeping new and fresh things to do for Storm Lake and the surrounding communities is one of the most rewarding parts of our mission,” said Breanna Horsey, executive director of Storm Lake United.

Storm Lake United is aimed at creating an environment that attracts new businesses, supports and retains jobs and stimulates the local economy.

The event is family-friendly and designated drivers will receive complimentary non-alcoholic beverages from Lake Avenue North.

Horsey said the event is only possible because of the event’s volunteers and sponsors. She hopes the event will become a much anticipated annual event in the future.