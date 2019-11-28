Storm Lake United hosting annual Miracle on Lake Avenue

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Storm Lake United is hosting their annual Miracle on Lake Avenue holiday celebration on December 5.

The holiday celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. with various kid’s activities at different Storm Lake retailers.

This year’s kid’s activities are:

Letters to Santa at Hoffman’s Flower Shop

Create an Ornament at Paxtons Jewelry

Coloring Pages & Cookie Decoration Demo at Storm Lake Bakery

Fresh Popped Popcorn compliments of Lakeside Marina at Hoffman’s Flower Shop

A Christmas movie at Zone Home Entertainment

Storm Lake Orchestra Students performing at Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.,

Face Painting with Witter Gallery at Rust’s Western Shed

Storm Lake Elementary Incredi-bells performing at Better Day Cafe

Appearances by the Storm Lake High School Vocal Ensemble

and Santa in downtown Storm Lake

There will also be different warming stations for a warm drink or holiday treat.

The warming stations for this year will be located at:

Daily Apple

Paxtons Jewelry

Sugar Bowl Gift Shop

Santa’s Castle

Storm Lake Bakery

Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.,

The Buckle

Santa’s Secret Workshop will open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Our Place Community Center located on 114 E 3rd Street.

The secret workshop is great for children of all ages to shop for holiday gifts for their loved ones. Gifts range from $1 to $5.

Santa’s Castle will open from 6 until 8 p.m. on December 6, so make sure to tell Santa what you want for Christmas.

The Miracle on Lake Avenue parade is set to start at 6:15 p.m. on Lake Avenue.

The theme for the holiday parade is “Let It Glow, Let It Glow, Let It Glow!”

The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place immediately following the lighted holiday parade on the Buena Vista County Courthouse lawn.

Also after the parade, head over to Lake Avenue Lounge for the “After-Glow Party” that will feature a free live music performance by Neil Anders. Anders will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

For more information about the Miracle on Lake Avenue event, go to the Storm Lake United’s Facebook page or visit Storm Lake’s website.

Courtesy of Storm Lake United

