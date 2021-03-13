Storm Lake to start snow emergency on Sunday

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Storm Lake declared a snow emergency to start on Sunday due to upcoming weather.

The snow emergency will last from March 14 at 10 p.m. to March 17 at 6 a.m.

Parking isn’t allowed on the residential area streets in Storm Lake during a snow emergency from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It’s also not allowed in the Central Business District from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. and downtown in public parking lots B and D.

Parking overnight in downtown public parking lots A and C is allowed during a snow emergency.