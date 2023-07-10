STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Storm Lake will be hosting its first free downtown concert event his August.

The concert will feature Cory Waller & The Wicked Things on August 10, the city said in a release. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The show will be held in the Erie Street parking lot D in downtown Storm Lake between Railroad and 5th Streets. The area will be closed for the evening for a street-dance atmosphere.

The event will also have a variety of food trucks on standby so concertgoers can grab a bite to eat.

The event is part of Storm Lake’s Downtown Master Plan which aims to make the area a gathering area.

The band’s lead songwriter is an Iowa native. The band currently touring around central and western Iowa this summer and will be heading to Colorado, Wisconsin, and California.