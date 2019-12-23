Storm Lake teenager charged with robbery

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Police arrested a Storm Lake teenager Sunday night after stealing from a person trying to steal some merchandise.

Storm Lake Police said that officers were called to the 1100 block of Erie Street for a robbery Sunday at 8:51 p.m.

A victim told police that he set up a meeting over social media to sell items at the location when the suspect, a 17-year-old from Storm Lake, came from behind a tree, grabbed the items, and then fled from the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was then found at a Storm Lake residence, found the 17-year-old and took them him into custody. Police also found the stolen items in the residence and seized them.

The Storm Lake Police Department charged the 17-year-old with second-degree robbery, a class C felony. The juvenile was processed and taken to the Youth Detention Facility in Cherokee, IA.

The investigation is ongoing.

