Storm Lake teen hospitalized after using marijuana vape pen at school, police say

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake student was taken into custody when another student was hospitalized Monday morning after using a marijuana vape pen, police said.

According to the Strom Lake Police Department, officers were called to the Storm Lake High School Monday around 9 a.m. for a report of a student with a medical incident.

After an investigation, police said a 16-year-old girl supplied a 15-year-old with a marijuana vape pen earlier that morning at Storm Lake High School. The 15-year-old used the vape pen and later required medical attention. They were then taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The 16-year-old girl was taken into custody and issued a juvenile referral for controlled substance violation, a Class D Felony. The girl was released to the Cherokee Youth Emergency Services Shelter in Cherokee for placement.