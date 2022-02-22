STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake teen was arrested after breaking into a young girl’s room.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, On Friday, Feb. 18th, officers were called to the Storm Lake High School on Friday to meet with a victim reporting a burglary at a residence in Storm Lake on the previous evening.

According to their investigation, on Thursday evening, February 17th, 2022, a 16-year-old male broke into a house in the 1300 Block of Park Street in Storm Lake by entering through an unlocked bedroom window at approximately 9 p.m.

A female teen home at the time observed the suspect enter and confronted him which lead to a struggle in which the female teen sustained minor injuries.

Officials said the suspect then escaped out a window and fled the residence on foot.

The release said the next day at approximately 3 p.m., the male teen was located at a house in Lakeside and was transported to the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen was ultimately charged with Burglary 1st Degree, a Class B Felony, and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail where he was held on a $50,000 bond.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office.