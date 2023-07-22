SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When bikers leave Sioux City, they will go through Kingsley, Washta, and Quimby before arriving at the next overnight stop, which is Storm Lake.

It’s a 77-mile journey with nearly 3,500 feet of climbing to get from Sioux City to Storm Lake.

Storm Lake was also a RAGBRAI destination back in 2015, and businesses can already tell that there’s plenty of anticipation for this year’s ride as well.

“Well, fortunately, we experienced RAGBRAI in 2015. So, we have a little bit of history there,” said John Keenan who owns Grand Central Coffee Station, “Back then, we served approximately 1,200 meals. Dinner, and breakfast the next morning. We’re anticipating over 2,000 meals this year, so we’re bumping it up quite a bit. We think it’s going to be a bigger crowd. We’ve been prepping for a couple weeks.”

“Well, we started planning a few months ago, as soon as they announced it,” Karen Keenan added.

On Monday, riders will leave Storm Lake and head to Early, Lake View, Breda, and Mount Carmel before stopping for the night in Carroll.

The rest of the overstops are Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and the route ends in Davenport.