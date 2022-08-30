STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Community School District is hoping to expand one of its buildings, but the district needs approval from voters.

In less than two weeks, Storm Lake voters will decide if the school district can add a new building to its early elementary school.

Shonda Nelson has a child in the Storm Lake Community School District. She said the school district has plenty of expenses to worry about without the $9.5 million bond measure.

“Sports, fees and whatnot, and you know having extra teachers that need to be hired, those are my only big concerns I would have to say,” said Nelson.

The early elementary school in Storm Lake has more than 250 kids in it. The bond measure would add a new building to that school for first graders.

Storm Lake school district COO Jeff Tollefson said the school district is growing and needs a larger facility to accommodate the students.

“We still have capacity needs and our classrooms are very full, spread out in places that aren’t classrooms in our current elementary and middle school buildings, so we face a need for space,” said Tollefson.

Amy Jesse is a kindergarten teacher at Storm Lake’s early elementary school. She is also the parent of a kindergartener. She said the expansion to the building will help students learn better.

“I think it’s made teaching very difficult,” said Jesse. “Some teachers have been teaching in a shared space with no walls and we have traffic out in the hallways of those shared spaces, so it creates an environment that isn’t condusive to learning.”

The bond measure needs approval from at least 60% of voters. The school district will not have to raise taxes if the measure passes.