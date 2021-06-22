Storm Lake residents asked to conserve water

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake City Council decided to help conserve water in the area.

The city council approved a resolution to conserve water on Monday.

The resolution measures include:

No lawn watering on Monday.

Residents and businesses should only water between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Water shouldn’t run onto sidewalks, driveways, and streets

No boat or vehicle washings in driveways

No power washing homes

New seedings and sod may only be planted and watered before May 31 and after September 30

Gold Course fairways can be watered from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. with an exception for golf course greens as needed

Drought conditions are continuing throughout the state of Iowa, and these rules are in place until the City Council lifts them. More information can be found here.