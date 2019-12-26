Storm Lake resident charged after threating to kill mother of his children

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake resident is facing domestic assault charges while displaying a dangerous weapon after threatening to kill the mother of his children on December 23.

According to a recent press release, the Storm Lake police were dispatched to 711 Michigan Street in reference to a report that a person was threatening to kill the mother of his children, while armed with a hammer.

As officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the suspect, Luis Mones, 23 of Storm Lake, and took him into custody.

Police then met with the victim who alleged Montes shoved his girlfriend to the ground and started kicking her.

When the victim got to her feet, Montes grabbed a hatched type weapon and threatened the victim, which is when she called 911.

After further investigation, Storm Lake Police alledge that Montes had previously texted threats to the victim, and that several threats of harm and death had been sent by Montes dating back to March 2019 ot the victim’s family.

Montes was charged with domestic assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and four counts of harassment of the first-degree, all of which are aggravated misdemeanors.

Montes was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and is being held without bond.

Latest Local Stories