Storm Lake resident arrested after being found passed out in car at Murphy Oil

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake resident was arrested after being found passed out in the driver seat of the vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to a recent press release, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to Murphy Oil at 1829 North Lake Avenue regarding a call about a person passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the police were able to identify the person as Corey Jackson, 22 of Storm Lake. According to the press release, police allege that Jackson was intoxicated the night before. Police then used security footage that had evidence proving that Jackson was driving his vehicle drunk Tuesday night.,

When they took Jackson into custody, law enforcement observed a small amount of a white crystal material, which tested positive for methamphetamine. They also determined that Jackson’s driver’s license had been revoked by the State of Iowa.

Following their investigation, the Storm Lake Police Department charged Jackson with operating while intoxicated, driving with a revoked license, and possession of a controlled substance. Jackson was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Jackson’s vehicle was impounded, and a search warrant was executed on the vehicle later in the day. According to the press release, after searching the vehicle the Storm Lake Police found a tablet that they believed to be a controlled substance. The tablet will be sent to the Iowa DCI Crime Lab for analysis.

Additional charges are pending on the lab results.