STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake City Council has acted to impose patrial mandatory water use restrictions.

The City Council made the decision on Friday due to high water consumption during an extended period of hot and dry weather.

The City released a statement saying that immediate reduction is needed so the water towers can refill and ensure that enough water is available for fire officials.

Citations will be issued if violations occur.

Restrictions are listed below:

Restrictions for July 2 and 3

No watering of lawns, trees, etc. will be allowed on residential or commercial property at any time.

Flower beds and vegetable gardens can be watered if necessary, using a watering can or a hose with a nozzle to direct water spray.

No power washing or hosing down of driveways is allowed.

No refilling of pools is allowed.

Starting July 4

No watering of lawns or trees at any time Tuesdays and Thursdays (recent highest use days) until further notice.

Watering of lawns and trees on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and weekends is allowed ONLY outside peak hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Do not seed or sod lawns until September 30 or otherwise directed, as lawn watering necessary to establish new grass cannot be done.

If power washing is necessary, contact City Hall at 732-8000 to ask about scheduling a time with lower demand.

City officials noted that pleas for voluntary water conservation over the past two weeks have failed to reduce the high demand. Water use in the city has been running near 5 million gallons per day, up from normal use of about 3.5 million gallons. With one of the city’s wells down for repairs for an extended period, and the treatment plant running at full capacity, the system is at its maximum water production as allowed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“We know Storm Lake is not alone in this situation – the entire northwest Iowa region is being impacted. Our community is one of the last to go into restrictions,” City Manager Keri Navratil said. “We want to make sure there is enough water available for human consumption.”

Residents of Lakeside, Lake Creek, Truesdale and Casino Beach, where Storm Lake city water is used by contract, are also asked to follow the restrictions.