Storm Lake Post Office back open after vehicle crashed into building

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The post office in Storm lake is back in service after having closed due to a vehicle running into the building.

The Storm Lake Post Office located at 509 Cayuga Street in Storm Lake, Iowa, resumed services Thursday, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Retail hours at the facility are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. The PO Box is open all day.

The facility had been temporarily closed after a vehicle ran into the building Sunday evening. After being checked to determine whether it was structurally sound, it was cleared for reoccupancy.

Courtesy Storm Lake Public Safety