STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of product from the Storm Lake Tyson Foods pork plant with the intent of selling it for a profit while employed as a manager.

According to court documents, Michael Masters, 65, of Albert City, took the product without prior authorization or directed other employees to take the product off the property on several occasions from June 2022 to May 2023.

Courtesy of the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office

Masters was a warehouse manager at the Tyson Foods pork plant in Storm Lake, documents state.

Between June 1 and June 29, 2022, Masters allegedly directed an employee under his supervision to take three semi-box trailers owned by Tyson Foods Inc. off the property so he could sell them. The trailers were valued at $18,130.09.

On December 5, 2022, Masters allegedly directed another employee to take five reefer units off the property, intending to sell them. The units were valued at $20,000. According to the documents, Masters received financial compensation from the sale of them on January 9, 2023.

A couple of days later, Masters allegedly directed an employee to take two more semi-box trailers off the property. Those trailers were valued at $8,272.74.

Between May 4 and May 16, Masters allegedly took 24 boxes of finished product which was valued at $2,166.22.

By the time of his arrest, Masters had allegedly stolen $48,569.05 in goods from Tyson.

Masters was arrested Monday on a warrant Monday. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft.

Masters has since posted bond and is scheduled to be in court on January 3, 2024.