STORM LAKE Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Storm Lake announced that officers will be unable to offer unlocking services if a citizen is locked out of their car.

According to a release from the City of Storm Lake, the change became necessary due to staffing in the department.

In order to assist citizens who may have locked their keys in their car or are locked out of their car for any reason, officers are taken away from other public safety duties, according to the release.

Up-to-date vehicle manufacturing makes it more difficult to enter a locked car. The release added that using tools available to officers to defeat locks could potentially damage vehicles.

The release noted that police will continue to enter vehicles in the case of an emergency, such as a child locked inside, and provided local businesses that offer unlocking services.

Beal’s Towing – 712-299-5038

Edwards Auto – 712-732-2474

Midwest Lock & Security – 712-299-4402

Storm Lake Towing – 712-732-6020

Wede’s Lock Service – 712-299-4180