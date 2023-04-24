STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Police Department and Buena Vist County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 9-year-old.

Alondra Maldonado, photo from Storm Lake Police Department

According to a post from the Storm Lake Police Department’s Facebook page, the missing 9-year-old girl’s name is Alondra Maldonado and was last seen in Lakeside Monday morning.

The post says that Maldonado was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie. They also say that she has long, dark brown hair with highlights.

Officials are asking that anyone that may know of her whereabouts to call 712-749-2525.