STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Police in a northwest Iowa town are searching for a dog on the loose.

According to a post from the Storm Lake Police Department, a brown dog dragging a chain bit a pedestrian near Chautauqua Park Thursday morning. The person who was bit had serious injuries, officials said.

The dog was last seen heading towards the lake. Police advise the community to be aware of this dog and to not approach it if it’s spotted.

If the dog is seen, police ask the public to call 712-749-2525.