Storm Lake Police reveal new vehicle equipped with ice cream freezer

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department announced the completion of a new community outreach vehicle that contains an ice cream freezer for officers to give away ice cream and other frozen treats.

According to a release, Storm Lake PD repurposed a Humvee, painting it black and white, and equipped it with an ice cream freezer for officers to hand out to the neighborhood and build connections within the community.

Photo courtesy of the Storm Lake Police Department

The release says that Storm Lake Police have had success handing out ice cream and frozen treats in the past, but it was difficult to keep the frozen items from melting.

The new “Yumvee” was made possible through a community grant awarded by Tyson Foods in June.

