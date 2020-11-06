Storm Lake Police: Man arrested after hitting house in pursuit, spitting blood on officers

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested after police said he hit a house during a chase and then spitting blood on officers.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers received a report of an intoxicated male trying to leave a residence in a vehicle at 612 East 5th Street on Friday around 12:19 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect, later identified as Alan Martinez, 23, of Storm Lake, fleeing in a vehicle going north in an alleyway.

Authorities said that Martinez tried to elude police and hit two parked cars and a house at 714 Superior Street. He was then arrested and allegedly spitting blood on two officers. Martinez was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Hospital for minor injuries, where he was treated and released.

Martinez was charged with the Class D felonies of eluding and two counts of assault by inmate with bodily fluids. He was also charged with operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts.

Martinez was also cited for the following:

Reckless driving

Careless driving

Fail to yield to emergency vehicle

Failure to maintain control

Striking unattended vehicle

Failure to use safety belts

Fail to yield upon entering a through highway

Failure to provide proof of financial liability

Operating a non-registered vehicle

He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on $17,300 bond.

Latest Stories