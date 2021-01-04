Storm Lake police looking for suspect after juvenile stabbed, hospitalized

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Police are looking for a suspect of a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital in Storm Lake.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were notified of a stabbing at 751 Walnut Street Saturday around 4:25 p.m.

Upon arriving on scene, officers found a juvenile female suffering from a stomach wound.

The girl told authorities that an unknown man entered the residence and stabbed the female after she confronted him. She then reported it and fled.

The girl was taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment. Authorities said her injuries were not life-threatening.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010.